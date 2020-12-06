During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho AEW star QT Marshall discussed a time he worked in NXT as an extra, and actually told management he refused to work with the Authors of Pain because he didn’t want to get hurt. Hear what he had to say below.

I had surgery on my neck, had two discs fused up. I went back to do more extra work. I spoke to Regal and he said ‘You’re kind of a liability.’ I got booked as an extra for NXT and they wanted me to work with the Authors of Pain, and I said no. I didn’t have anything to lose except my life and career. They’re super big, and it was two-on-one, me and another extra versus one guy. He had already hurt somebody — Anthony Bowens — he powerbombed one onto Bowens’ head. I said to him, ‘What moves do you think you’re going to do to us.’ He said, ‘What does it matter?’ I was just curious. He said, ‘I’ll probably do this, powerbomb the other guy onto you, DVD you guys.’ I looked at, looked at Scott 2 Hotty [agent for the match] and was like, ‘Nope, not doing it. I had this neck surgery.’ It turned into ‘don’t take the booking then.’ I was like, ‘you don’t even have to pay me. I’ll drive back to Atlanta and be okay with it. Don’t ever book me again, we tried, I’ll get in the ring with anyone else. Put me with guys who aren’t going to hurt me.’ The kid who took my place got hurt. Matt Bloom told me they picked me because I could sell. I said, ‘I’m gonna take these moves, get up, be okay, and make $200 or I’m never going to walk away and make $200.’ It wasn’t worth it.

