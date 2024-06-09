– Dustin Rhodes vs. “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry was announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a qualifying match for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.
– Announced for next week’s special one-year anniversary of AEW Collision: We’ll hear from Christian Cage, Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin in a TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier, The House of Black will return, Deonna Purrazzo will take on Thunder Rosa in a no disqualification match.
Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin face off before they meet next week on Collision in a #TNT Championship Qualifier!
– Zack Sabre Jr. challenged Orange Cassidy to a match for AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 on this week’s AEW Collision.
Zack Sabre Jr is calling his shot for #ForbiddenDoor!
– Scorpio Sky’s AEW return was continued to be hyped on this week’s AEW Collision. The former TNT Champion appeared in a video package, which you can check out below.
Scorpio Sky wants to be your hero, your voice and so much more…
– Featured below is a special look at the Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis match for the TBS Women’s Championship scheduled for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Take a special look at Zeuxis! She's 1/2 of the #CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champions with #NJPW Strong Women's Champ Stephanie Vacquer & faces #TBS Champ Mercedes Moné WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!
