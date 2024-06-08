The lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite is continuing to take shape.

Although no new specific matches have been announced for next Wednesday night’s show, it was noted by the commentators on this week’s AEW Rampage show that qualifying matches for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 will continue.

Previously, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Penta El Zero Miedo on the May 31 episode of AEW Rampage to qualify for the match, while ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe beat “The Machine” Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite on June 5 to earn his spot in the ladder match for the vacant title.

Also scheduled for the Wednesday, June 12, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. is the latest “TV Time with ‘The Learning Tree’ Chris Jericho” featuring Private Party, Will Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix, Mercedes Mone will defend the TBS Women’s Championship against Zeuxis, and RUSH will be in action against an opponent yet to be announced.

