AEW has announced a new matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer will take on Rey Fenix in a singles-bout, with the winner receiving a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder matchup at next month’s Revolution pay per view.

The first 3 wrestlers to agree to terms for the Face The Revolution Ladder Match were @CodyRhodes, @scorpiosky, & @PENTAELZEROM! With great demand for the remaining spots AEW will hold qualifying matches on #AEWDynamite starting next Wednesday 2/24 with Rey Fenix v. Lance Archer! pic.twitter.com/Bu1YjI80J8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Lance Archer versus Rey Fenix Ladder qualifier

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Isiah Kassidy

-Nyla Rose versus Tay Conti Round One Women’s Eliminator Tournament

-Britt Baker versus Anna Jay Round One Women’s Eliminator Touranment

-Ricky Starks/Brian Cage versus The Varsity Blondes

-Jake Hager versus Brandon Cutler