AEW has announced a new matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer will take on Rey Fenix in a singles-bout, with the winner receiving a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder matchup at next month’s Revolution pay per view.
The first 3 wrestlers to agree to terms for the Face The Revolution Ladder Match were @CodyRhodes, @scorpiosky, & @PENTAELZEROM! With great demand for the remaining spots AEW will hold qualifying matches on #AEWDynamite starting next Wednesday 2/24 with Rey Fenix v. Lance Archer! pic.twitter.com/Bu1YjI80J8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2021
This Wednesday, February 24 at 8pm on @tntdrama, #LanceArcher faces recent partner @ReyFenixMx in a #FaceOfRevolution Ladder match qualifier. Who will compete vs. @CodyRhodes, @ScorpioSky, & @PENTAELZEROM for a shot at the TNT Title! Find out on an #AllNew #AEWDynamite this week! pic.twitter.com/qLanbU9Rnc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2021
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
-Lance Archer versus Rey Fenix Ladder qualifier
-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Isiah Kassidy
-Nyla Rose versus Tay Conti Round One Women’s Eliminator Tournament
-Britt Baker versus Anna Jay Round One Women’s Eliminator Touranment
-Ricky Starks/Brian Cage versus The Varsity Blondes
-Jake Hager versus Brandon Cutler