Queen Aminata has reached a major milestone in her AEW career.

The October 28 episode of AEW Fright Night Dynamite featured a TBS Championship match in the main event, with Persephone putting her title on the line against Queen Aminata.

The match ended with Aminata connecting with her devastating “Off With Her Head” knee strike to put Persephone away for the three-count, capturing the TBS Championship and closing out the special Halloween-themed edition of Dynamite with a memorable victory.

Following the show, the newly crowned champion took to social media to express her excitement over the accomplishment, admitting that she was still having trouble believing what had happened.

“I still can’t believe this but I am your NEW TBS CHAMPION……The one and only is your brand new TBS champion….. omg.”

Aminata’s championship celebration also featured a special moment after the match, as several members of the AEW women’s division made their way to the ring to congratulate her on the victory.

The show of support from her fellow wrestlers clearly meant a great deal to Aminata, who shared footage of the celebration on social media along with another heartfelt message.

“Women empowerment…. I love all my AEW Women.”