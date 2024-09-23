Queen Aminata had a rough night in the office last week.

Following her loss to Serena Deeb on AEW Collision on September 21 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA., the women’s wrestling star had a badly swollen eye.

The ROH and AEW star surfaced on social media after the physical contest with “The Professor” on the 9/21 AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program with “before and after” photos of her face, showing the gruesome eye injury she endured during the bout.

Featured below are a compilation of pictures Queen Aminata shared since Saturday to show off the eye injury from the 9/21 match with Deeb.