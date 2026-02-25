Queen Aminata has shared a fresh update on her recovery status following her recent neck injury.

The AEW star has been sidelined since late October after suffering the issue and was not medically cleared heading into November. As a result, she was pulled from the women’s Blood & Guts match on November 12. Aminata later explained that neck tightness was the initial reason she was unable to compete.

Now, speaking on her latest vlog (see video below), Aminata offered more clarity on where things stand and what comes next in her recovery process.

“I was supposed to fly on Tuesday to go to TV in LA to get my neck checked because I did my MRI, and everything is looking good…not great, good,” she said. “I hope to be back pretty soon. Doc changed my schedule and I won’t be back at TV until the 25th in Denver.”

She continued, “Hopefully, everything looks good so I can get back in the ring and start rolling around, taking that first bump, which is very scary.”

While the MRI results appear to be trending in the right direction, Aminata has not yet been officially cleared for in-ring action.

Her potential return to AEW television remains uncertain as she continues to follow medical guidance and work toward getting back inside the squared circle.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.