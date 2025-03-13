At AEW Revolution 2025, Tony Schiavone interviewed Damaris Lewis, one of the stars of Queen of the Ring.

When asked what she learned about pro wrestling during filming, Lewis joked, “Ya’ll know you’re going to win before anybody else does. Thank you for teaching me that.” This comment led to criticism from wrestling fans.

On a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Lewis clarified her statement to provide more context. She said,

“First and foremost, I completely take accountability for how it came out. That was not how it was intended. I’m sorry if it came out way wrong. During the course of our press tour, I reiterated the statement that you guys carry something in you that says all the time ‘I’m gonna win, I’m gonna win, I’m gonna win,’ and it’s been incredibly inspiring to me. Having a very short time period to think about an answer in the arena, that’s what came out of my mouth. When I heard it back, I too was like, ‘Eghh, that’s not what I meant.’ I’ve been saying, because it’s true, because I am incredibly inspired by this sport, you know you’re going to win before you step in the ring, no matter what. It is a sport. It is real. People are in there, in that ring, doing what they gotta do. It’s tough. It’s dangerous at times. I respect it fully, with my whole heart. I will say it again, I’m so sorry if it came off that way. I know these fans love their sport and were defending their sport. I can’t be mad.”

At the AEW Revolution 2025 Zero Hour pre-show, Paul Walter Hauser and QT Marshall were involved in an altercation. The incident escalated when Marshall threw a drink on Hauser.

While speaking with TMZ, Hauser commented on the incident. He said,

“I thought it was water. Whatever I thought it was, I didn’t think it was Crown Royal or whatever. I got a little pissed off because that’s a trigger.”

Hauser added that he sent a DM to Marshall, writing, “I would love to kick your ass. If you think you’re funny, trust me, that stunt you pulled was not funny. It doesn’t matter that your a wrestler and I’m an actor, I can still kick your ass.”

Will Ospreay has expressed his belief that AEW is currently the best wrestling promotion in North America.

Having a diverse career that spans the UK, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and now AEW, Ospreay signed with AEW in 2023 at the Full Gear pay-per-view event.

During a recent appearance on the “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Ospreay discussed his confidence in AEW and praised the promotion for the content they are producing. He said,

“I believe in what AEW is doing. I believe in the style. I believe in the genre. I believe it is the best wrestling in North America right now. I just want to drive that home. I want to be the guy. I want to keep doing what I’m doing out here and hope we can keep putting out these classic shows.”

He added, “Michael Cole said they are more sports orientated and storytelling. That’s fair. That’s more than fair. We’re more professional wrestling based. That’s great. He’s the voice of WWE for how long? [30 years]. That’s the reason they’re doing so well. They’re telling their awesome stories, and that’s great for them, but we’re doing great stuff as well. It’s so good that both of us are doing great things. Everyone in North America that has any sort of TV is doing really well and putting out great content. Wrestling is sick right now.”

