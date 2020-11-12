On this week’s ROH Week By Week, Quinn McKay was attacked by The Allure’s Mandy Leon and Angelina Love.

On a nearly weekly basis, McKay has been taking shots at Love on each Week By Week, even going as far as dressing as her during Halloween as her “scary costume.” The Allure members have been absent since before the pandemic, but made their return to ROH this week by attacking McKay on set of Week By Week.

Also on the show, Brody King talks about his new look and attitude, Dak Draper talks about his win over Brian Johnson, and Shane Taylor talks about his former tag team with Keith Lee.