During her interview with My Big Break, Quinn McKay expressed doubt as to whether she’d ever wrestle for Ring of Honor again. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s overwhelming in general because I feel the weight and that everything is going to change. If I don’t take it one day at a time, I start to have a meltdown. I would like say, as someone who consistently has too much on my plate, that I would like to continue to be a broadcaster and a host and an interviewer and continue to work in the ring, but is that physically possible and something someone can do on a full-time schedule? I don’t know. I’ll just take it one day at a time.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: My Big Break. H/T 411Mania.