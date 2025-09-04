— Quinton “Rampage” Jackson continues to address the incident involving his son, Raja, and Syko Stu at KnokX Pro Experience in a detailed interview. As widely reported, Raja Jackson’s planned spot at the August 23rd event went dangerously wrong, resulting in Stu being knocked out and receiving more than 20 unprotected punches to the head. The attack led to Stu being hospitalized, and the LAPD is currently investigating, with sources suggesting the case could escalate to the state level.

Jackson spoke about the situation on “The Ariel Helwani Show” on Wednesday, sharing insights into what he learned from his son and AJ Mana, his thoughts on the consequences Raja should face, and other details surrounding the incident.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how he’s doing: “People act like I f**king did it. I’m getting heat like I beat somebody’s ass.”

On his overview of the situation: “This is what Raja told me when I talked to him. He goes there to stream so he has content to stream because he’s friends with one of the pro wrestlers. I’ve been to shows with AJ Mana. Those guys are normally cool. [Raja] said, ‘Syko Stu was drunk and he hit me upside the head with a can and I didn’t know nothing about it. He embarrassed me on my stream. I was scared to fight because I didn’t know if other wrestlers were going to jump me. I know I’m not supposed to fight because I got a concussion. I didn’t know. I was really upset. They told me I could get my get back in the ring.’ People got mad because they don’t understand pro wrestling. They didn’t know they wrote Raja into the show. They thought he was a coward and he snuck in the ring and beat the guy up while he was working. They don’t understand that they wrote Raja into the storyline.

“Raja said, ‘I’m going to be in character. I’m livestreaming. I’m going to f**k him up. They told me I can f**k him up.’ People get mad at AJ Mana. Everybody was stupid in it. The whole thing was stupid. I think the only one that tried to salvage this thing and had common sense was AJ Mana. He was like, ‘Get your receipt. Hit him one time and let it be gone.’ AJ heard them tell Raja, ‘You can f**k him up.’ They don’t know Raja. AJ knows Raja. He trains with him. He was the only one trying to save Syko Stu and the whole situation. ‘Remember, I taught you what a receipt is. Hit him one time and if anybody has a problem with that, I’ll come deal with it.’ Raja acted like he understood what AJ was saying and he took it upon himself to hit him a little too much. Raja was wrong. As soon as Syko Stu got knocked out from the slam, Raja should’ve left him alone and not hit him no more. You got your payback. Raja took it too far. I don’t appreciate people paying attention to misinformation. There are people who took stuff out of proportion to get clicks and money from social media like my son stepped into the ring like he wasn’t supposed to be there. That’s not fair.”

On how Raja is doing: “I don’t know. I don’t talk to Raja no more. I talked to him, heard his story, heard some of the stuff, and after that I learned a whole lot about it. Raja is wrong. He went against what I told him to do and he hid the fact that he got wrote into a pro wrestling story. Raja is not a pro wrestler. He’s a fighter. He had no business in that ring. Everybody there was wrong. Yes, my son took it too far. He knows better. He knows he is wrong for getting involved in a pro wrestling match. He wasn’t supposed to do it. I told him he couldn’t go to the gym for two weeks.”

On if he knows where Raja is: “Most likely, he’s at home. We’ve been waiting for an arrest warrant. As soon as we get an arrest warrant, I was going to turn him in. We’ve been waiting for an arrest warrant. I got him an attorney. I did what my job is as a father to take care of my son because I still love him. Even as upset as I am, he’s my son. Ever since he became an adult, he doesn’t listen to s**t I say. All I can do is be a father. Raja knows I keep it real. I’m not going to lie for him. He shouldn’t have been in that ring. As soon as Syko Stu hit him in the head, he should’ve handled it right there.”

On reaching out to Stu early on: “I called Syko Stu and left him a message. I wanted to talk to him. This is before I knew everything. At this point, all I knew was Raja hurt him pretty bad. I called him and left him a voice message, he never called me back. I told him that I wanted to talk to him so I could hear his side of the story because I’m a dad and want to make everything right. Syko Stu never got in touch with me, and I’m hearing this other stuff like the pro wrestlers are not meant to talk to the police because they were drinking backstage. Syko Stu was drunk. I know people that work there. They said Syko Stu, it’s not the first time he’s done stuff like that. Drunkenly hit somebody or did something backstage.

“Right before Raja got in the ring, there were four dudes in there. Raja got in there and the referee didn’t touch him. It took those guys a long time to get back in the ring. Then, after they finally got Raja off, Syko Stu’s opponent pins him. I’m like, ‘What’s going on here? Can’t they tell this guy is hurt? Why would they finish the match and pin Syko Stu after my son hurt him?’ All these guys, it was the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. Raja did something stupid and streamed it all on his platform. There’s nothing wrong with streaming. Hundreds of thousands stream, and they don’t have stupid stuff like this. Raja got out of hand. One thing y’all don’t know about Raja but I know, he doesn’t take bulls**t. He felt very disrespected that the guy hit him on the back of the head with the can. The only reason why he dropped it and let it go is because they told him you can get your get back in the ring. ‘We’ll make something out of it. You can f**k him up in the ring.’ Raja is like, ‘Okay then.’ I saw the video. He went to talk to Syko Stu and he was like, ‘I understand it now.’ People saw the video and took it as he apologized, so why did (Raja) get in the ring? That’s misinformation. They think he just snuck in the ring and attacked this man without Syko Stu knew it was coming. Stupid.”

On why Raja was at the show: “Raja was there as a fan and streaming. He’s friend with AJ and they were going to get backstage footage. His community loves AJ Mana. From my understanding, Syko Stu didn’t know (Raja) from Adam or Steve. He just walked up behind my son and hit him in the head with a can. It was a real can. My son said it didn’t hurt. Syko Stu did it like a pro wrestler. It wasn’t like my son got hurt from that, but he embarrassed him. He hit him and didn’t say anything to him. You see Syko Stu grab my son by the neck. My son felt very disrespected and he didn’t like that. Nobody would like that. I’m not justifying what my son did. Syko Stu’s punishment didn’t fit the crime. Raja didn’t try to kill that man. It was real bad and he wanted to f**k him up, but he didn’t go in there like, ‘I’m going to kill this guy.’ He wasn’t thinking that. Raja is actually one of the sweetest people you would ever meet, honestly, he is, but don’t f**k with him. He’s like me. I’m the sweetest and nicest guy, all I want to do is make people laugh, but don’t f**k with me. Don’t grab me and ask me to sell. Raja don’t know what selling is. He doesn’t know what that s**t means. He’s not a pro wrestler. You don’t know what’s going through his mind. All you know is, ‘This guy disrespected me on my own platform.’ People don’t understand that. The s**t just got out of hand.”

On Raja’s relationship with his stream audience: “He told me, ‘I was in character. The s**t happened live on stream.’ He was in character. He didn’t give a f**k about what the chat says. Raja really did hit him and you can see one guy try to pull Raja off and Raja is still hitting him. Then, you see Raja throw punches that land in the air and stomach. It seemed like Raja was trying to sell it, but he really hurt that man. Raja could’ve killed him. You can kill somebody if they’re knocked out and you keep punching him. Where would we be if Raja would have killed him? Thank God Syko Stu pulled through. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody. I wanted Syko Stu to tell his part that my son didn’t sneak up on him, and I never heard him say that. Now I’m upset with Syko Stu because he didn’t come out and say, ‘What Raja did was f**ked up, but he didn’t sneak in the ring and do that. The s**t was staged.’ That’s all he had to say to get these racist ass motherf**kers out of my DMs.”

On Stu not having made a statement on the matter: “He’s seeing all this s**t, how it blew up. He should’ve said something. Take some accountability. Everybody was wrong. Raja was the most wrong. Everybody was wrong, but none of this s**t would’ve happened if Syko Stu never hit my son on the back of the head with a can that they were drinking beer out of and grabbed him by the neck asking him to sell it. If that s**t never happened, none of this s**t happens. The promoters were wrong for putting an outsider inside of a pro wrestling match. Everybody is wrong. The dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. A f**king nightmare.”

On if he’s surprised that Raja hasn’t yet been arrested: “No. I feel like the police is doing a deep investigation. This is not the first time this has happened in pro wrestling. It’s a high profile case because it was live streamed… Any man that beats somebody like that in the ring, they should face some consequences, but I don’t take kindly to people calling my son a caged animal. Any race can explode when pushed.”

On if Raja should go to jail: “Yeah. If the judge thinks he should go to jail, yeah. He should go to jail so he’ll learn not to do this s**t no more. You have to control your emotions. He should go to jail, not prison, but he should do a little time, get some therapy, and learn from this.”

On if he expects Raja to be arrested: “I don’t know. I accept whatever justice he gets. If they try to give him years in prison, then I’m going to fight it. I don’t think he deserves years in prison. Jail? Yeah, let Raja go to jail for a couple of days so he’ll see what it’s like.”

On whether Stu knew Raja was going to get involved: “Yeah, Stu knew. That’s why my son said, ‘If I f**k him up. That’s fine. I’ll be okay with it.’ That’s why Stu came over and shook his hand and everything. Stu knew the script. Look how big Syko Stu is and how small my son is. Syko Stu let my son pick him up. It seemed like the slam was too hard because it looked like Syko Stu was knocked out on the slam, but I don’t know if my son knew he was knocked out right there because it was in the script. He was supposed to f**k up Syko Stu. He knew it. That’s the only reason my son accepted his apology. ‘Alright, if I can f**k him up.’”

On if he spoke with Raja before he got in the ring: “No. He didn’t tell me he was going in the ring. He just told me, ‘He hit me in the head with a can and it didn’t hurt. Everything is cool now.’ I said, ‘Are you good? Did you get jumped?’ ‘No, they didn’t jump me. Everything is cool.’ He kept it short.”

On what consequences Raja should face: “Raja should do time. Do community service, and go to anger management classes. See some therapy. It wasn’t attempted murder. He wasn’t trying to kill that guy. Raja probably didn’t even know how bad he hurt him. He wasn’t trying to kill him.”

On Stu hitting Raja with the beer can: “That’s the worst thing Syko Stu could have done. To f**king hit him over the head with something. Even if it didn’t f**king hurt. Raja doesn’t know that guy. Raja thinks someone does something like that to him, probably racist. That’s Raja’s go to. ‘He hit me in the back of the head. I don’t know him. He’s racist.’ Raja doesn’t take kindly to that.”

On if he’s spoken to Stu or his family: “Nobody called me back. I was checking on him through other people I knew. I saw a post from him and he was released from the hospital. I heard he was released from the hospital two or three days before they sent that s**t. I’ve been checking up on it. People were hyping it up like he was in worse condition than he was. He wasn’t. Just knocked some teeth out and stuff like that. If that guy was f**ked up so bad, why would they let his opponent pin him before they got him help? The whole situation is f**ked up. I think people milked stuff for the GoFundMe. I’m sorry to say it. People milk s**t. It’s the world we live in.”

On if he’s spoken to the promoter: “I talked to him that day. When the police were getting there. He was telling me my son f**ked up his whole thing and the show might get canceled. I was like, ‘My son had no business in there. What the f**k was he doing in there?’ I don’t remember everything he said. They told me they wrote (Raja) into the show so he could get his get back and Raja was supposed to go in there, slam him, give him some punches, and Raja took it too far.”

On his belief that the promoter bares responsibility: “When he gets in the ring, go back and watch, they changed the music for him. The promoter told him to f**k him up. I think AJ Mana is the only one that had a little common sense to tell Raja, ‘Remember what a receipt is. Pop him one time.’ AJ Mana was the only one that had a little common sense. I wish he would’ve called me, but I was on the ground in New York so it probably wouldn’t have gone through. They changed the music when my son got in the ring. This is the f**ked out thing. What took them so long? They said, ‘Punch him until we pull you off.’ What took his friends or team so long to get in there and get Raja off of him? That’s probably why nobody has talked to the police. Investigate that s**t. Why did it take his friends so long to get in the f**king ring?”

On AJ Mana claiming that Stu has done this kind of thing before: “This ain’t the first time Syko Stu has done some s**t like this backstage. Motherf**ker be drinking all the goddamn time. He plays, ‘Pro wrestling saved me from PTSD’ like nobody wants to fire his ass. AJ Mana told me everything. This isn’t the first time he’s done some drunken s**t like this backstage. I don’t owe them loyalty. The police need to investigate that s**t. How many times has Syko Stu attacked somebody backstage and piss people off being drunk and s**t? Then you guys will figure out what took so long for the pro wrestlers to get in the ring and pull my son off of him. Investigate that s**t. Then you’ll see who the real animals. Yeah, my son took it too far and he was wrong. I don’t condone what my son did. Not only that, if my son didn’t have a concussion, I would’ve whooped his ass when he got home. I would’ve fought Raja for doing that s**t. I don’t play that s**t.”

On Stu’s family: “Even though I’m waiting for Syko Stu to tell his side of the story, I still want to say to Syko Stu’s family, because they are innocent, they didn’t hit anybody upside the head with a can. To your family Syko Stu, I’m sorry you guys had to witness that and you’re going through that. I wish none of it ever happened and I feel bad for what my son did. I hope we can all walk away from this. I hope Syko Stu is healing up fine and I hope nothing like this ever happens again to Syko Stu and his career.”

— Doug Malo has shared an update on Syko Stu and offered his perspective on Raja Jackson in a new interview about last month’s incident. Malo, who was the one to pull Jackson off Stu during the altercation at KnokX Pro, appeared on the Scaling Up podcast to discuss the situation and provide the latest details from his point of view.

On if he believes Jackson will be arrested: “There is not a doubt in my mind. Everything is on tape and on video. It is premeditated. LAPD tends to drag their feet. The detective asked me a bunch of questions. I even asked about my implications. He goes, ‘There is nothing to worry about.’ He was just trying to get compliance. Everything is towards Raja. He asked a couple of other questions about other videos and people in the back. Not for implication, just because he’s trying to get information. He’s building a solid case.

“I talked to a detective friend of mine outside of the case about formalities and what I should look at and what not to look at. He was saying this is how LAPD work, they drag their feet. They’re building their case to get all the evidence. The state is going to pick it up because there are so many people and witnesses. My little brother saw it. My girlfriend, my mom, all the people there. They have enough evidence to try the case. What they’re trying to figure out is what level of premediation, from my understanding. They’re trying to figure out what conversations took place, what conversations mean. He was asking me what specific terms mean exactly and what they mean to the person they are telling them to. It’s so there. I don’t want to speculate or say anything else. It’s all there.”

On saying on TMZ that Jackson shouldn’t go to jail: “I felt, at the time, there was so much going into that. This kid is so volatile that he should have never been put in that situation. The guy who brought him there was supposed to be his coach and mentor. If I were somebody’s coach or mentor, I would never in my life allow them to be in any type of danger to themselves, their livelihoods, their families. I’m responsible for this person. He shouldn’t have a max jail sentence over this because there are so many moving pieces involved. I have a little bit of compassion. He’s put in this bad situation. He’s hyped up and have all these moving pieces. Nobody wanted to be an adult and have a better conversation than what took place. A sentence that is substantial but not overdoing it with a mandatory, ‘You can’t have parole or anything early until you have a mandatory health evaluation and therapy program.’”

On how Stu is doing and if he’s aware of everything happening: “When you have a head injury, you can’t stress that person. Depending on where he’s at in recovery, they have to break it to him slowly. If you’re hearing that he doesn’t know exactly what’s happening, that’s the doctor’s orders. Any stress, anything that causes him sadness, anger, grief or any of those things can set him back mentally. He’s going to be in a state of fog. When you already have PTSD and trauma, and now you’re adding another traumatic event, it’s the perfect storm for all type of bad things to happen. The whole goal is a full recovery. I do know that he knows the events because some of the people that shouldn’t have been in that hospital room, and gave his family space, showed up to the hospital room and showed him stuff that he wasn’t supposed to see.”

On whether Stu is likely to sue Jackson: “I know from a decent source that there are lawyers involved. There is a high probability of that.”

— Naomi says she’ll “crash out hard” if AJ Lee makes her WWE return while she’s sidelined.

As noted, Lee is expected to return to the ring at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20th. Naomi, who is currently out of action as she and Jimmy Uso await the birth of their first child, has long been among the many women’s wrestlers hoping for Lee’s comeback.

On Wednesday, Naomi retweeted a February post where she said she wouldn’t retire until Lee returned. She added,

“If she returns while I’m out yall will witness the crash out of the century on this app.”

Meanwhile, ShopWWE.com briefly appeared to spoil Lee’s return with a now-deleted tweet.

If she returns while I’m out yall will witness the crash out of the century on this app⚠️ https://t.co/6xYzzVEynv — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 3, 2025

