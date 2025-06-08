The WWE Universe has a voice.

On Saturday night, WWE proved it hears that voice.

The company faced an overwhelming public outcry due to R-Truth being released by WWE, with the few television shows since his departure featuring very loud “We Want Truth!” and “R-Truth!” chants from the crowd.

At WWE Money In The Bank 2025, they righted that wrong.

As seen at the premium live event on Saturday night at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA., R-Truth made a surprise return and attacked John Cena, costing Cena and Logan Paul their main event match against Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Following the show, it was confirmed that R-Truth is back, and will likely be using the name Ron Killings at least early into his return storyline.

One fan took to X and commented on how the voice of the fans resulted in Truth getting his job back in less than a week.

“I’ma say this and be done,” the fan wrote. “Wrestling as a collective, fans and wrestlers TOGETHER, used their voices to help get a Black man’s job back in less than a WEEK!! That’s why the “how” is important to ME. 22 million views and broken hearts… Change was made. Period.”

Truth surfaced on social media soon after the post to respond.

“No cap, #WeWantTruth was seen, heard, felt and understood,” Truth wrote in response to the fan on X. “Believe me when I say this, I Love EVERYONE of y’all to death. We made history together.”

For a very detailed backstage news report explaining the entire situation, including how R-Truth’s WWE return came about, when the deal was done, how he is expected to use a new ring name at first and more, click here.