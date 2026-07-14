R-Truth’s shocking WWE release and the “#WeWantTruth” fan campaign that followed, ultimately leading to him being re-signed by WWE, was a focal point of the most recent season of WWE: Unreal on Netflix.

But what does he think of the show itself?

During an appearance on Power 98.3 for an interview (see video below), R-Truth spoke about the controversy surrounding WWE: Unreal exposing too much behind-the-scenes in the business.

“Just because you’re not knowing the rabbits in the hat, we letting you know the rabbits in the hat,” Truth said. “Just like when you see how a movie is made and you see them cut, shoot. You see all that, and you still go watch it. Whether it’s Transformers or a Jackie Chan movie or- You know. I think it’s just the fact that, ‘ah, you told me. You shouldn’t have told me.’ But it’s- you have already known. You’ve already, like, suspected. You’ve already, ‘eh, it’s fake it’s a work.’ You’ve already (known), so we’re going to give you that, and to me, I always go against the grain sometimes. It’s like- you know what I’m saying?”

But does it bother him?

“It doesn’t bother me,” Truth continued. “The Unreal thing doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t bother me knowing the rabbits in the hat. Now you have to go out there and still execute. You have to still go out there and grab those people, grab that audience. You still got to go out there and do the damn thing.”

Also during the interview, R-Truth was asked which WWE Superstars he would and wouldn’t like to have as a hype man on stage with him for his rap concerts.

“Somebody to be a hype man? There’s a lot,” Truth said. “There’s a lot to choose from, man. Damn. It’s probably Trick [Williams]. Yeah, Trick different, dog.”

Regarding who he would not like on stage with him, Truth said, “JD McDonagh. Because he got a big head, bro. Head be all in his way.”