R-Truth has done it again.

The WWE star revealed on his social media that he has arrived in Austria for tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. Unfortunately for the decorated former champion, Elimination Chamber takes place in Australia so he’s in the wrong country. Truth comments on this, questioning why there are no fans at the hotels or at the arena.

Truth has been doing his best to become a member of the Judgment Day faction but has failed on multiple occasions to win over the group, Damian Priest in particular.