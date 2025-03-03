Ezekiel Jackson was the last person to hold the ECW World Championship before WWE disbanded the brand, and he recently spoke with “MuscleManMalcolm” to comment on being the final champion. He said,

“90 seconds maybe [his title reign]. You could be pessimistic and say 90 seconds or optimistic and it’s been 12 years or something like that. [laughs] I’m still holding the championship, I’m actually looking at it. Again, they wanted to do the NXT thing. This business is all about cycling, trying new things, trying what wasn’t working. I remember ECW at one point used to do its own tours and then you found out the houses weren’t responding. So, the E is all about business man, bottom line is make sure the company’s making money. NXT, at the point when they came in, they did the Nexus, they built from that.”

He continued, “Selfishly, I would have loved to defend the title to be recognized as, but after that, I came through the curtain and the next week I was on SmackDown and they announced on the titantron, Ezekiel Jackson is coming to SmackDown. Sadly, my dad died within the next couple weeks of that. I buried my dad on April 3, on April 10 I would’ve been celebrating my sister’s 40th birthday, who had died 5 years earlier, but then I blew my right quad out that same day. But yeah, I would’ve loved to defend it. When they do the tours, they still have me, the name and things, so it’s cool to have.”

Jackson is set to return to the ring at next month’s FWE event.

R-Truth continues to support John Cena, dismissing the idea that Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 by claiming a picture of the moment is AI-generated.

Cena attacked Cody Rhodes during the pay-per-view event, marking a heel turn. R-Truth, who has long viewed Cena as a childhood hero, shared the photo on Twitter, insisting that it’s fake.

Cena is set to face Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

THIS is AI generated pic.twitter.com/NIQFKpz9Up — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) March 2, 2025

During the 1998 men’s Royal Rumble match, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley famously entered the bout with his three Faces of Foley characters (Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love).

During a recent appearance at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling convention, Foley revealed that it wasn’t his idea. He said,

“It wasn’t my idea because I don’t think I’d be bold as to suggest that I’d be in three different times. I know this is going to get another boo, but I believe it was a Vince idea but not Vince McMahon; I think it was a Vince Russo idea, honestly. He [Russo] had some really good ideas over the years.”

Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista presented at the 97th Oscars on Sunday night, alongside other celebrities like Joe Alwyn, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, and Willem Dafoe. They presented the Oscar for Best Cinematography, which was awarded to The Brutalist.

Bautista, who appeared in Dune: Part Two, saw the film win Oscars for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. He reprised his role as Glossu Rabban in the film and is also set to star in In the Lost Lands in 2025.

Joe Alwyn, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista and Willem Dafoe presenting Best Cinematography at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sWLZH8vLgc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 3, 2025