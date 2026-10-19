R-Truth has provided an update on his condition following a frightening injury scare during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The October 16 episode featured a grudge match between Truth and Damian Priest that ended prematurely after Truth suffered a legitimate injury while attempting a missile dropkick from the top rope.

Although Truth remained conscious and was able to move following the incident, officials stopped the match when it became apparent that he could not continue.

Initial reports indicated that Truth was doing okay and would undergo further evaluation this week.

On Monday, the WWE veteran took to social media to share a photo from his medical evaluation, thanking fans for their concern and assuring everyone that he was alright.

“I AM OK, Thank you ALL for your support, concerns and get well wishes, Wow, It truly feels amazing to feel and be loved I’m grateful for you all,” Truth wrote.

Despite the legitimate injury scare, Truth also managed to keep his ongoing storyline with Priest alive, jokingly accusing his rival of attempting to kill him during their match.

“On 10/16/2026 I almost passed away… Damian Priest tried to kill me,, I didn’t think he was That serious… But ok, I’ll be back.”

While Truth has confirmed that he intends to return, there has been no official word regarding the nature of his injury or when he might be cleared to resume in-ring competition.

I AM OK, Thank you ALL for your support, concerns and get well wishes , Wow, It truly feels amazing to feel and be loved I’m grateful for you all. …On 10/16/2026 I almost passed away… Damien Priest tried to kill me,, I didn’t think he was ThAt serious…

But ok, l’ll be back — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) October 19, 2026