The June 9, 2025 episode of WWE Raw marked a major turning point for Ron Killings, as he shed his longtime R-Truth persona in a powerful, emotionally charged segment that quickly went viral.

Killings’ transformation struck a chord with fans, racking up over 1 million views on WWE’s official YouTube channel in less than six hours. By the 10-hour mark, the video had surpassed 1.5 million views and was still climbing.

Live from Phoenix, Killings delivered the moment in dramatic fashion—stepping into the ring, grabbing a pair of scissors and cutting off his iconic braids in front of a stunned crowd. The arena erupted, with chants of “holy sh*t” echoing through the venue as Killings looked directly into the camera and proclaimed, “The truth has set me free—I am Ron Killings.”

Also drawing a lot of traffic from WWE Raw on Monday night was the opening segment between CM Punk and John Cena (1.4 million views in 10 hours), which resulted in a match being set for WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, despite CM Punk’s past “blood money” criticism of WWE in Saudi Arabia.