WWE star R-Truth recently appeared on the Ryan Show to give his thoughts on the 24/7 championship, and why Truth believes it to be a superior title than the hardcore championship from the Attitude Era. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Thinks the 24/7 championship is better than the hardcore championship:

The Hardcore Title was so quick and abrupt. I don’t even remember who I beat, I think Raven beat me for it. Coming from me, the Hardcore Championship ain’t got shiznit on the 24/7 Championship. That title had an article by Forbes magazine. Google that. That championship was doing 20 million views per week. I don’t remember the Hardcore Championship doing none of that.

How the 24/7 championship brings in celebrities to live their wrestling dreams:

The 24/7 Championship brings celebrities and people from different walks of life together. It almost connects celebrities together because there are so many die hard, closet wrestling fans, you can live your dream with the 24/7 Championship.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)