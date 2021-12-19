R-Truth was a recent guest on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast.

During it, he commented on the rise of Big E as he became WWE Champion earlier this year after being a tag team star for years.

“I like the fact that Big E is still being Big E. He can flip that switch whenever he needs to. He’s still being funny, he’s still being entertaining, he’s still being Big E, the New Day Big E, but he knows he has a bigger prize at stake right now. You can tell when he flips that switch, adjusts, and executes as well as he’s been doing. He’s one of the strongest ones in the locker room.”

