The people asked for it.

And they got what they wanted.

During the main event of WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA., R-Truth made his surprise return to WWE after being released by the company in a very unpopular decision last week.

As the action spilled to the outside in the final moments of the match, John Cena attempted to hit Cody Rhodes with an Attitude Adjustment through the commentary table. However, Cena noticed Jey Uso standing on the opposite announce desk and dropped Rhodes, just in time for Uso to dive onto him with a massive Spear. The table didn’t break, and both men were left laid out.

Logan Paul then took advantage of the situation, launching himself off the middle rope with an Asai Moonsault to finally put Uso through the table.

Back inside the ring, Cena recovered and blasted Rhodes with a title belt shot behind the referee’s back — seemingly setting himself up for the win.

Then came the shocker.

A hooded figure suddenly stormed the ring and tackled Cena, unleashing a furious ground-and-pound attack. The mystery man then ripped off his hoodie to reveal he was none other than R-Truth, who had just been released from WWE earlier this week.

The live crowd exploded as Truth laid Cena out with another title shot. Cody then capitalized, planting Cena with Cross Rhodes to score the victory.

Truth exited through the crowd as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso celebrated to close the show, ending Money In The Bank 2025 with a moment no one saw coming.

