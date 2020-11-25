As noted, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth began his 45th reign with the belt at WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view after a series of title changes that also involved The Gobbledy Gooker and Akira Tozawa.

The title win saw Truth make WWE history by setting a milestone-related record.

With his 45th WWE 24/7 Title win, Truth became the first-ever 50-time titleholder in WWE history. In addition to the 45 reigns with the 24/7 Title, Truth is a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a two-time WWE Hardcore Champion, and a two-time WWE United States Champion.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.