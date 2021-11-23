R-Truth did an interview with Bally Sports’ Brandon Robinson to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked which WWE stars he would compare to some of the greatest players in NBA history – Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He named The Rock and Roman Reigns. He also thinks Randy Orton is like Lebron James.

“I’d say The Rock would be Michael Jordan. Roman Reigns would be Kobe, and Randy Orton would be LeBron James. Randy’s bad ass. Randy can go! And I named those guys Randy and Roman because those are guys that I find myself – I’ll sit at the monitor and I watch them because there’s a technique to wrestling. It’s like an art. It’s like painting and it’s like a dance and wrestlers have that.

“Randy and Roman… they can tell a story that can compel you and draw you in and Roman and Randy can do that,” R-Truth continued. “It’s certain wrestlers that can do that and wrestling has so many different levels to it man… you can call me the Elvis Presley of this joint, you know what I’m sayin’? These guys are like maestros at it. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns; watching them is like watching a painting being painted by Norman Rockwell.”