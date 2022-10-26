The cross-promotion between WWE NXT and the main roster brands continued this week as veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth worked the show, just one night after he returned to RAW action with a win over The Miz.

Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT featured Grayson Waller interrupting a promo by new NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. After a back & forth between the two, and Waller dismissing his Casket Match loss to Apollo Crews at Halloween Havoc, Truth came out and interrupted with a rap. Truth was dressed as The Joker, and thought he was there to kick off Halloween Havoc, but in typical Truth fashion, he had the wrong night.

Truth went on to confuse Waller’s Australian accent with a British accent, and congratulated Lee. Waller went to leave the ring, but stopped to attack Truth. This backfired as Truth and Lee took turns beating on Waller, then knocking him out of the ring.

Lee and Truth celebrated together, then Truth wished everyone a Happy Halloween, and said he would see everyone next week.

WWE then announced Truth vs. Waller for next Tuesday’s NXT show.

Speaking of Crews, he spoke with McKenzie Mitchell on this week’s NXT and said now that he is done with Waller, he is focused on his original NXT goal – the NXT Title. It was revealed that NXT Champion Bron Breakker will be back next Tuesday, following his Halloween Havoc win over Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. Crews said he will have his eyes on Breakker next week as he’s very interested in what the champion has to say.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be joined by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne next Tuesday to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of her title win. Rose won the title from Raquel Gonzalez at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021, and then unified the NXT Women’s Title with the NXT UK Women’s Title at Worlds Collide on September 4 of this year, defeating Blair Davenport and former UK champion Meiko Satomura.

Below is footage from last night’s NXT segment, along with the updated line-up for next week’s show:

* R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose celebrates 1 year since her title win

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns following Halloween Havoc win over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

