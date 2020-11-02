During his appearance on Table Talk, R-Truth revealed his favorite moments during his run as multiple time 24/7 champion. Here’s what he had to say:

What I like about this whole thing is [the fans] see so much wrestling on TV. They get so many matches. They don’t get that 24/7 s–t, and when they do get a chance to see me, I still can go; I’m still a bad ass in the ring. I just haven’t put it down yet.

Top of my head, I would definitely say Drake’s [Maverick] honeymoon. The tarmac, the golf course.