R-Truth is back with WWE for the long haul.

After his abrupt, unexpected WWE release in 2025, the WWE Universe rallied behind the pro wrestling veteran with a “#WeWantTruth” movement that led to his surprise return at WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

During an interview this week with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, R-Truth revealed the length of the WWE contract he signed for his return in June of 2025.

“I signed a four-year deal with a three-year option,” Truth informed Fishman.

As the interview continued, Truth shed some light on how his WWE return came about following the release that sparked outrage from the pro wrestling community.

“That’s one of the things with the wrestling business,” he began. “You’re going to have people that speculate and insinuate and throw things out there, but don’t know the back behind the story and the truth of it. It’s the same as ‘Unreal.’ People are not going to know the exact truth of it, but you’re still going to have people on the outside going to give their truth, version, or take on it.”

Truth continued, “Nick [Khan] and myself had talks. I also had talks with Hunter [Paul Levesque]. Everything led me to being back at Money in the Bank. When I came back to Money in the Bank, that was a show of power, a show of humanity, a show of reading the room, listening, appreciation, and gratitude. There are so many things that came out of that moment and led from the phone call with Nick. It was all like a dream to me. It was surreal. I’m going through it, going through it, going through it to where I’m at right now.”

At the end of the interview, Truth was asked who he would like to see standing across the ring from him whenever the time comes for his WWE retirement match.

Truth, without hesitating, named someone he feels is “so underrated.”

“The Miz,” Truth said. “I have a story with The Miz. I have an outside-the-ring story with The Miz. I have a relatable story with The Miz. The history.”

He added, “I remember when he first came here from The Real World. He is so underrated. The things I could do with him. I will have that with The Miz.”

WWE: Unreal season two, featuring in-depth behind-the-scenes coverage of R-Truth’s WWE release and subsequent return, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix next Tuesday, January 20, 2026.