Ron Killings, better known as R-Truth, made a shocking return to WWE at the 2025 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, despite recently stating that his contract with the company had expired.

During the main event, Truth ambushed John Cena, helping Cody Rhodes score a pinfall victory over the Undisputed WWE Champion. The surprise return sparked a flurry of reactions online, with one post on Twitter suggesting the WWE Universe had been “worked” by Truth and the company.

Truth responded directly to the post, adding fuel to the conversation with a cryptic reply that has fans buzzing once again.

Meanwhile, Truth’s son, Christopher Killings, took to Instagram to confirm that his father has indeed signed a new contract with WWE. He also acknowledged and responded to Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s comments about Truth’s return during the post-show press conference.