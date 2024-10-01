The WWE Universe witnessed the end of an era on Monday night.

The Awesome Truth Era.

WWE Raw on September 30 featured the return of R-Truth for the first time since being hit with five Tsunami Splashes by “Big” Bronson Reed several weeks ago on the show.

During his appearance on the 9/30 show this week in Evansville, Indiana, R-Truth appeared in a backstage segment and informed The Miz that he got the two a match later on the show.

After the duo made their trademark hip-hop ring entrance as Awesome Truth, complete with Awesome Truth-branded WWE t-shirts, they squared off against The Final Testament duo of Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar.

When Truth attempted to tag in Miz, Miz simply turned around and kicked him in the head, left him laying and tore off his Awesome Truth shirt as he went to the back.

Following the 9/30 WWE Raw show, Cathy Kelley caught up with R-Truth for a post-show interview to ask him about the situation in a WWE digital exclusive segment.

“Yeah, I’m okay,” Truth said when asked how he is doing after what happened with The Miz. “I think he got confused. Miz got confused. He thinks I’m still in Judgment Day.”

When Kelley told Truth it seemed intentional, he replied, “Wait a minute. Are you saying that was done on purpose? Cathy Kelley, don’t you put no blasphemy on Miz. Miz did not do that intentionally. He was merely confused over which team I was on because I used to be in the Judgment Day a while back. But I left them, and I’m in Awesome Truth. I don’t think he did that on purpose. Did it look like it? I hope he didn’t. I need to find out. I’ll text him. As a matter of fact, I need to go find him. I don’t think he would do nothing like that, not to me. Better not have done it on purpose.

