R-Truth was on the latest episode of the Notsam Wrestling Podcast to talk about a wide range of topics including the origins of his WWE ring name.

He recalled how it was a mutual decision between himself, Vince & Stephanie McMahon. He previously went by the K-Kwik name during his first run with the company.

“It was me, Vince and Stephanie [McMahon],” R-Truth said. “They gave me a list of names, we tried to come up with a name, Steph said ‘you shouldn’t go back to K-Quick, that’s the old you, you’re a different person now, you’re matured.’ We had a list of R names and Vince wanted to go with an R so we had a list of R names and Steph said ‘R-Truth?’ And Vince was coming out of his office and he said ‘R-Truth? I like that, what’s the R for?’ We just laughed and I said do it, R-Truth and that was it. It was in the spur of the moment cause I was going to debut that night.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcript