R-Truth was recently on the Battleground podcast to talk about his wrestling career.

During it, the WWE star talked about the respect he has for WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

“He taught me confidence and assurance. I’ve done so many trips with Vince overseas, Iraq, Afghanistan, wherever the military was at. Being around Vince, if you don’t learn, shame on you. We’ve had so many times that we laughed until we almost cried. Vince is one of the most down to earth people. Being on those tours with him, whether it was the Air Force, Marines, Army, we met them all and shaked hands. We bonded during those times. There were times we were overseas and mortars were shot at us and we had to bunker down. I’ve been on submarines with Vince. I’ve been on war ships with Vince. He told me he likes the fact that I’m just me and I come straight forward. Vince is giving, and I have the highest amount of respect for Vince. Vince is also a friend. He wants to be there for you. He wants you to come and ask him things. If you have an idea, come to him. He makes himself very accessible to you. He intimidates a lot of people. He attracts me. Just like my aura. I may intimidate a lot of people if you see me coming down a dark alley at night. I’m walking a certain way and I may intimidate you, but once you get to know me, you’re like, ‘Oh my God. This guy gave me the shirt off his back.’ That’s Vince McMahon. I sat under that learning tree for a long time and I soaked it in. I didn’t let any of it go to waste.”

