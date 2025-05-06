R-Truth needs to see it to believe it.

And then that still might not even be enough.

The longtime WWE veteran appeared on the latest episode of the wildly popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, Truth spoke about his childhood hero John Cena turning heel, the possibility of a Truth vs. Cena match and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his childhood hero John Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber: “Why y’all asking me that? Y’all noticed I haven’t spoke on that at all, right? And I don’t want to speak on it right now. I’m hurt to the beyond hurtstivity, that is a word, saying it’s way up there in the heart somewhere, there’s no need to talk about it. I’m feeling what all of y’all are thinking: hustle, loyalty, respect, never give up. The Make a Wish stuff, all that stuff is just going with me. I won’t even think about it, talk about it, Little Jimmy, I have to deal with that. I’m saying he’s in turmoil because of that. I get off subject a little bit, and they’re talking about belief in my last appearance I did, and Little Jimmy is around because we believe man and I believe in my childhood hero. I don’t know, man, he done does. There’s 2 sides to every story.”

On how he kicked Cody Rhodes with a low-blow: “We don’t know that for sure! It looked like it went there, but we don’t know that. [It could have been] to part of the inner thigh. So it’s like, Y’all know how you’re going through a situation, and you’re thinking about it, you know you need to do something about it, but you leave it where it’s at, because right now it’s still stewing and simmering, and you still don’t know how to react about it. That’s where I’m at with the John Cena thing.”

On a possible R-Truth vs. John Cena match: “Y’all want to see that? But the only way we can see that though, it’s got to be the right way. The old me, I’m not a bad guy, I’m a good guy now, if you haven’t noticed that. I’m a good guy. I kiss the babies, I hug people, I don’t kick people in the nomads. So for that to happen, it would have to be a complete turnaround. So I don’t know, man, I would love to. Man, he did some wrong stuff, and I like Cody.”

On grabbing his moment: “My moment was just getting into business. For all y’all that know that watch a documentary with me coming up from the streets, selling drugs, doing this and doing that, and my perception, I wanted to be this big rap star. I want to be known as the biggest rap star, I lived by that, that was the only thing I was going to do. I wasn’t doing nothing else. So you got to desire that, but it wasn’t happening. You can spin wheels, spin wheels, spin wheels. You ain’t paying the bills, things just ain’t happening. So me grabbing the moment was me going a different route to get to where I wanted to. When I met Jack Crockett in the halfway house and he presented professional wrestling to me, I was aware of wrestling. I’ve seen it on TV, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, I’ve seen that, but it still was new to me. So I grabbed that moment to like, you know what? This ain’t working for me. I got to try this right here out. And I just seized that.”