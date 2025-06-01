R-Truth will soon be finishing up business with WWE.

The longtime WWE Superstar, who most recently wrestled his “childhood hero” at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC and Peacock on May 24, 2025, in Tampa, Florida, confirmed the news himself via social media.

“I’m sorry to inform you all,” Truth began on X. “I just got released from WWE.”

Truth continued, “I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you.”

An additional source has confirmed that this is not a work, and is a legitimate story.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding R-Truth’s shocking WWE release continues to surface.