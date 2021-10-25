Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth has released a new music video for his “Legacy” single.

“Legacy” is the latest hip-hop single from Truth, who has been rapping for numerous years. The song was produced by Justin “J-Trx” Echols, and written by Truth and Echols. It was released by the Create Music Group.

The YouTube description describes the song like this:

“‘Legacy’ brings a triumphant reminder of the hardships and wins conquered throughout Ron’s life and career as a professional. Through the doubt of the stigma that a Sports Athlete who entered the game, couldn’t be more than one dimensional, Ron shows in ‘Legacy’ that he not only has been equip for the job but is just getting started and ready to open the floodgates for a new fan to learn what it takes, through the sacrifice, to create an undeniable recognized Legacy.”

Below is the full “Legacy” music video, with lyrics:

(Hook)

Legacy Legacy

Everybody wanna be one

I aint waiting I aint waiting

Countin up the money tryna reach a billion

Legacy Legacy (oh)

Make it just so I can leave one

We aint waiting We aint waiting

Champion I’m goin hard cuz here now In the door I’m kicking down and smashing

Haters worried bout my game they spazzin

All up on your mic just like a classic

Fucked around and reappeared like magic

I’ma makem Choo like a bird box

In a Bentley Coupe I deserve that

Money go Achoo blessing everybody

I ain’t worried bout it

Make ya nervous don’t it

Only family matters aint no urkle on it

Jumping out the roof I put a hurting on em

Picking up the load that got the work up on it

I’ma go and get cuz I really want it

Said the backseats where the cash go

Faucet one cal it cashflow

Money train money train let em know were here

Givem what they ask for Check the box under certified for the realest

Presidential when it comes to me I’m the realest

Last name I kill it

Whole team in the building

Legacy on a billion on a trillion (Hook)

Legacy Legacy

Everybody wanna be one

I aint waiting I aint waiting

Countin up the money tryna reach a billion

Legacy Legacy (oh)

Make it just so I can leave one

We aint waiting We aint waiting

Champion I’m goin hard cuz here now Hit the pressure like a backflip

Acrobatic when its game time

I done been around the atlas

Keep the money on the main line

I don’t wanna have to do it to em

Take the receipt ima move em move em

Big screen like a movie movie

Ima checker up watch me do it do it

I was first just to get the gold put that on my soul back in 02

Say wasp cuz Im still winning

Twenty four seven no limit

Legacy made a better me if you only knew what I been through

Graduated with the hustle

And I’m always gonna be true Check the box under certified for the realest

Presidential when it comes to me I’m the realest

Last name I kill it

Whole team in the building

Legacy on a billion on a trillion (Hook)

Legacy Legacy

Everybody wanna be one

I aint waiting I aint waiting

Countin up the money tryna reach a billion

Legacy Legacy (oh)

Make it just so I can leave one

We aint waiting We aint waiting

Champion I’m goin hard cuz here now Hit the pressure like a backflip

Acrobatic when its game time

I done been around the atlas

Keep the money on the main line

I don’t wanna have to do it to em

Take the receipt ima move em move em

Big screen like a movie movie

Ima checker up watch me do it do it

