Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth has released a new music video for his “Legacy” single.
“Legacy” is the latest hip-hop single from Truth, who has been rapping for numerous years. The song was produced by Justin “J-Trx” Echols, and written by Truth and Echols. It was released by the Create Music Group.
The YouTube description describes the song like this:
“‘Legacy’ brings a triumphant reminder of the hardships and wins conquered throughout Ron’s life and career as a professional. Through the doubt of the stigma that a Sports Athlete who entered the game, couldn’t be more than one dimensional, Ron shows in ‘Legacy’ that he not only has been equip for the job but is just getting started and ready to open the floodgates for a new fan to learn what it takes, through the sacrifice, to create an undeniable recognized Legacy.”
Below is the full “Legacy” music video, with lyrics:
(Hook)
Legacy Legacy
Everybody wanna be one
I aint waiting I aint waiting
Countin up the money tryna reach a billion
Legacy Legacy (oh)
Make it just so I can leave one
We aint waiting We aint waiting
Champion I’m goin hard cuz here now
In the door I’m kicking down and smashing
Haters worried bout my game they spazzin
All up on your mic just like a classic
Fucked around and reappeared like magic
I’ma makem Choo like a bird box
In a Bentley Coupe I deserve that
Money go Achoo blessing everybody
I ain’t worried bout it
Make ya nervous don’t it
Only family matters aint no urkle on it
Jumping out the roof I put a hurting on em
Picking up the load that got the work up on it
I’ma go and get cuz I really want it
Said the backseats where the cash go
Faucet one cal it cashflow
Money train money train let em know were here
Givem what they ask for
Check the box under certified for the realest
Presidential when it comes to me I’m the realest
Last name I kill it
Whole team in the building
Legacy on a billion on a trillion
(Hook)
Legacy Legacy
Everybody wanna be one
I aint waiting I aint waiting
Countin up the money tryna reach a billion
Legacy Legacy (oh)
Make it just so I can leave one
We aint waiting We aint waiting
Champion I’m goin hard cuz here now
Hit the pressure like a backflip
Acrobatic when its game time
I done been around the atlas
Keep the money on the main line
I don’t wanna have to do it to em
Take the receipt ima move em move em
Big screen like a movie movie
Ima checker up watch me do it do it
I was first just to get the gold put that on my soul back in 02
Say wasp cuz Im still winning
Twenty four seven no limit
Legacy made a better me if you only knew what I been through
Graduated with the hustle
And I’m always gonna be true
Check the box under certified for the realest
Presidential when it comes to me I’m the realest
Last name I kill it
Whole team in the building
Legacy on a billion on a trillion
(Hook)
Legacy Legacy
Everybody wanna be one
I aint waiting I aint waiting
Countin up the money tryna reach a billion
Legacy Legacy (oh)
Make it just so I can leave one
We aint waiting We aint waiting
Champion I’m goin hard cuz here now
Hit the pressure like a backflip
Acrobatic when its game time
I done been around the atlas
Keep the money on the main line
I don’t wanna have to do it to em
Take the receipt ima move em move em
Big screen like a movie movie
Ima checker up watch me do it do it
