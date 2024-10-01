WWE Raw was full of returns on Monday night.

The final three-hour show before the move to Netflix in January of 2025 took place from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and featured a handful of returns.

In addition to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (with a face protector) returning, the September 30 episode of the weekly Monday night prime time program featured an additional return.

For the first time since taking five Tsunami splashes from “Big” Bronson Reed several weeks ago, R-Truth turned back up like nothing happened in a backstage segment with Braun Strowman and The Miz on the 9/30 WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home show” for the red brand.

During the segment, Truth, who thought Strowman was Andre the Giant, informed Miz that Awesome Truth was returning, as he got them a match against AOP.