On the April 18, 2011 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, a storyline unfolded between R-Truth and John Morrison centered around Truth’s smoking habit. Throughout the night, Morrison mocked Truth for smoking, which eventually led to a match between the two. After the match, in a surprising moment, Truth grabbed a pack of cigarettes from a fan at ringside, lit one, and blew smoke in Morrison’s face — an act that shocked the audience and sparked controversy.

Years later, during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the “Insight” podcast, R-Truth revealed the real reason behind the unexpected moment. According to Truth, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had caught him smoking backstage in real life — and decided to turn the incident into a public punishment. He said,

“Vince had caught me smoking — for real. So he’s like, ‘You’re gonna smoke in front of the whole arena.’ And it was illegal! You can’t do that in an arena. I broke the rules and got hit with a legit $20,000 fine.”

When asked if he actually paid the fine, Truth responded with a laugh, “Hell no! I had paying potential, but no!”

Scarlett recently shared that she’s always prepared for a return to in-ring competition and would love the opportunity to have an intergender singles match in WWE.

In a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, she discussed her ongoing training and passion for the business. While she expressed her deep love for managing — calling it her favorite role — Scarlett made it clear that she’s open to wrestling again, especially if it involves compelling storytelling. She said,

“I’m always open to it. I train. I’m always ready. I love managing — it’s always been my favorite thing to do—but I also enjoy wrestling when it means something and there’s a good story behind it.”

She continued, “Having a singles match against Dom Mysterio, that would be amazing. That’s what I was known for on the indies — intergender matches — so to bring that to WWE would be a dream.”

Alicia Taylor doesn’t have much patience for online nonsense.

A seasoned veteran in the wrestling world, Taylor has served as a WWE ring announcer since 2018. Despite her years of experience, she still finds dealing with the negativity from some online fans to be one of the most frustrating aspects of the job.

Speaking with Bully Ray on the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Taylor was asked about the hardest part of her role. She said,

“For me, as an announcer, it’s definitely having to ignore the stupidity that comes from people online. I’m not really into social media. I’m definitely not a social person. I’m not. I’ve only done one interview since I’ve been with WWE — and that was just because the guy was from my college. It was a hometown thing. Other than that, I don’t do interviews. I don’t like people knowing much about me. My circle is very small.”

