WWE superstar and multi-time 24/7 champion R-Truth recently appeared on Hot 97 to discuss his relationship with Roman Reigns, and how the Tribal Chief has helped him out in the past on several occasions. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Reigns is very humble:

He’s so humble. There’s times that he’s helped me out, all kinds of ways, all around the spectrum. I’ve witnessed him help everybody out. His family and a lot of Samoans are like that, he’s helped out so many people.

How the two were linked together on the road:

Me and him were on the road, like, from the time he came in with The Shield, we were linked together for some reason and when he got that status and rose up, he insisted, he said ‘bro, I’m going to get a bus for us,’ and he already included me on the bus.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)