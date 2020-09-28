New WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth made history at tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

We noted earlier how Drew Gulak captured the title from Truth during a backstage segment. Truth later won the title back during another backstage segment, beginning his 40th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title.

Truth is now the first WWE Superstar in history to have a total of 45 title reigns in the company. Besides his 40 reigns with the 24/7 Title, he has two reigns with the WWE Hardcore Title, two reigns with the WWE United States Title, and one reign with the WWE Tag Team Titles.

R-Truth (@RonKillings) is now a… wait for it… FORTY-time @WWE 24/7 Champion. His 45 title reigns are the most in #WWE history for any Superstar. #WWEClash — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) September 28, 2020

