WWE Superstar R Truth surfaced on social media this week, showing off his new look.

In the photos, Truth shows off a full clean-shave of his dome, for the smooth-bald-headed look. This comes after R-Truth memorably chopped his locks off on WWE Raw in 2025 in the culmination of his “#WeWantTruth” return to WWE, which was documented on season two of WWE: Unreal on Netflix.

The pro wrestling star wrote a caption to a pair of selfie photos he shared via his official X account, which reads as follows:

“Truth 8:32“ – the truth..the whole truth..nothing but the truth… shall set you free…LIVE YOUR TRUTH…

– Ron Killings

