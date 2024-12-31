Nic Nemeth took to Twitter this week to answer some fan questions and named some of his goals of opponents he wants to face in 2025. The reigning TNA World Champion wrote,

Moose responded to Nemeth’s tweet, writing, “I hope Jordynne kicks your ass.”

Fight: Leon Slater, Jordynne, KC, Omega, Tanahashi (again), Adam Cole & Jeff (tore it up with Matt a lot, already) https://t.co/FyXSM7dWfB — Nic Nemeth (@NicTNemeth) December 30, 2024

All Elite Wrestling will be taking Dynamite and Collision to Max later this week.

In a new promotional graphic from Max, Will Ospreay is featured alongside Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard, and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

Ospreay retweeted the graphic on Twitter, which you can see below:

R-Truth says his body will let him know when it’s time to retire.

R-Truth, who is currently 52 years old, was a recent guest on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast to discuss a variety of topics including how much longer he plans to wrestle. He said,

“At one point I thought it was [the end], because it was when I caught the infection. A lot of people thought I just tore my quad. I did tear the quad tendon, but a couple of weeks out, when I go to get the stitches out it wasn’t healing. That’s when they found out I had five different bacteria like staph, MRSA, their cousins, kinfolks and relatives. Yeah, it was bad. It was so bad the doctor wouldn’t even give me a high five. I know it sounds crazy, I want a high five with the doctor. He’s like you don’t have time for high fives, this is serious. I just went to get my stitches out. He said, ‘What are you doing this afternoon?’ I said, I’m gonna pick my kids up. He said ‘Can somebody else go do it?’ I’m like, why? [He said] ‘We need to take you to surgery now.’ Yeah. So everything went from haha to you better be ready. It was serious.

“There was a chance I could lose my leg. That’s how serious it got. The infection was that bad that he thought they would have to amputate if they couldn’t get it slowed down. I was on antibiotics that was like, it was $4,700 a week for it. I was on the heavy stuff. I had a PICC line for the first 6 weeks. Deep down it was like it might be gone. He told my wife if we don’t get this under control we are going to have to think of other options. My wife said what other options? He said amputation. I’m like what the? But that’s when I was thinking I may never come back to this, how can I adapt?”

He continued, “I like being in the ring. I think I’m like Rey Mysterio with this right here. I’ll let my body be the guide and be the answer to that. I always listen to my body, always. Right now, man, to be honest, I’ve never felt as healthy as I feel now, clear-minded, clear-headed. Still can do my back flips, still can do my splits. There’s a lot of things that this generation hadn’t even seen me do yet, and I still can do, like you said, just sometime I don’t need to do it. Give me an opportunity, I will go out there and show that oh, sh*t, he could still go.”