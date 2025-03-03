If you think you took John Cena’s heel turn bad, R-Truth took it worse.

The popular WWE veteran has been reacting left and right on social media to John Cena’s shocking heel turn at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event over the weekend.

As noted, Truth changed his X profile photo and background image asking “Why John?” after initially replying to a post from Brandi Rhodes telling her “We can’t jump to conclusions.”

On Monday morning, reality appeared to continue setting in for Truth, who despite being several years older than Cena, has long-referred to him as “his childhood hero.”

“What about Cenation,” Truth asked out loud via X. “What about the fans?”

Truth then wrote, “John …are you For Real sayin “ F🖕🏾ck them kids “ ? asking for a friend.”

As noted, John Cena finally broke his silence for the first time since his heel turn on Monday morning.