R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again.

As noted earlier, tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show saw The Gobbledy Gooker capture the title from Truth. A backstage segment on the actual pay-per-view saw Akira Tozawa pin The Gooker to begin his 7th reign with the title. Truth quickly attacked and pinned Tozawa to regain the title.

This is Truth’s 45th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title.

Below is video from the backstage title changes at Survivor Series, and for those who missed it, also below are a few shots from the first title changes on the Kickoff:

