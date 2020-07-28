R-Truth’s Game Show Contestants for This Week, Next WWE Day Of Special, Daniel Bryan’s Best Matches

Carmella and The Miz are the contestants for the third episode of The R-Truth Game Show on the WWE Network. A preview for the third episode can be seen above.
The latest episode of The R-Truth Game Show went live on the on-demand section of the WWE Network this morning. It will air on the live feed at 8pm ET later tonight.
WWE Network is also adding a new special on Daniel Bryan today. “Best of WWE: Daniel Bryan’s Best Matches” is going live on the on-demand section at 12pm ET this afternoon.
A new WWE Day Of documentary will go live on the WWE Network this Sunday. The special will feature a behind-the-scenes look at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view. It will premiere on-demand this Sunday at 10am ET, and then on the live feed at 8pm ET.
RAW Talk, The R-Truth Game Show, Daniel Bryan’s Best Matches, and WWE Day Of will all be available on the free version of the WWE Network.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
