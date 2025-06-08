During the main event of WWE’s 2025 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, R-Truth made a dramatic return by attacking Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, ultimately helping Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso score a victory over Cena and Logan Paul.

The return came just days after R-Truth publicly claimed that WWE had chosen not to renew his contract. When asked about the situation during the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque kept things cryptic, replying:

“I love that question. You enjoying the show? All part of the show, man.”

Shortly after, R-Truth’s son, Christopher Killings, reacted to the moment in a now-deleted Instagram Story. Posting an image with the phrase “Stop the cap” — using a hat emoji in place of the word “cap” — he hinted that the situation may not have been as it seemed. He followed up with,

“Congrats on the new deal dad! Last run.”

Christopher Killings, R-Truth’s son, says “stop the cap” in response to Triple H implying it was a work. Also says “congrats on the new deal” to his dad. pic.twitter.com/nNEKFLkSGz — Danny (@dajosc11) June 8, 2025

