Rachael Ellering Comments On Upcoming AEW Debut: “Let’s Start The Next Chapter”

Earlier today, AEW announced their full lineup for their Youtube series DARK, which will feature the debut of former NXT star Rachael Ellering, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. She has since taken to Twitter to comment on her debut, stating that she’s excited to begin this next chapter of her life.
Ellering writes, “Oh y’all forgot about me? Next week is the first step in reproving myself. Proving that just because I was hidden away in a warehouse for a hot minute doesn’t mean I’ve lost what I had before. I can’t wait to earn back your support and trust. Let’s start the next chapter.”
Oh y’all forgot about me?
Next week is the first step in reproving myself. Proving that just because I was hidden away in a warehouse for a hot minute doesn’t mean I’ve lost what I had before.
I can’t wait to earn back your support and trust. Let’s start the next chapter 💜 pic.twitter.com/237Pd47UTa
— Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) August 7, 2020
Ellering was released by WWE back in May due to cutbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic. She had not been used for most of 2019 because of a torn ACL.
