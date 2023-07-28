Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley are coming to Rainbow Six Siege.

The popular video game series announced that the two top WWE stars’ outfits will be available to use for the characters Ash and Onyx, with a trailer being dropped showing them in action. This is the second time WWE has had bundle characters in Rainbow Six after an Undertaker and Becky Lynch bundle dropped at the beginning of the year.

Check out the video trailer below.