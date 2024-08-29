When it comes to Raj Dhesi and All Elite Wrestling, anything is possible.

The former WWE Superstar known as Jinder Mahal spoke with longtime pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter this week to promote upcoming appearances and during the interview, was asked about the possibility of joining AEW.

“I haven’t talked to any major company yet,” he said. “I am on the independents and working GCW. I have a bunch of other independent dates lined up. In the past two years, I haven’t wrestled that much, maybe ten matches, which is not what I’m used to. I want to get back in the mix, get my legs back, get used to bumping again. Get acclimated and get in ring shape again. Then, we’ll go from there.”

Regarding his future outside of WWE, Dhesi mentioned AEW, TNA Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling as options he is considering.

“Anything is possible,” he said. “I would love to go to TNA, AEW, New Japan, anywhere. Even just the independents. I’m having a great time picking my own schedule, spending time with family.”

Check out the complete Raj Dhesi interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

