– Stephen A. Smith shared his list of the Top 5 Wrestlers of All-Time as he sees it during Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s appearance on ESPN First Take today. His list is as follows:

#1. Goldberg

#2. Ric Flair

#3. Hulk Hogan

#4. The Rock

#5. Road Warriors

– CM Punk took offense to a TikTok interview question about when he’ll retire while promoting WWE WrestlePalooza with GQ Sports. “I’ll f**king retire whenever I want to. There’s work to be done. And you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone. So shut the f**k up.”

– As noted, Raja Jackson was finally arrested several weeks after his incident with Syko Stu at the KnokX Pro event in California. TMZ Sports released the following video footage of Raja Jackson doing the perp-walk in cuffs while being taken into police custody.