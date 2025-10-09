Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has entered a plea of not guilty to criminal charges stemming from the now-infamous in-ring incident involving Syko Stu earlier this summer.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Jackson appeared in court on Thursday, October 9, where he formally entered the plea. He is facing one count of felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Jackson declined to speak with media following the hearing. TMZ described Jackson as “wearing a black shirt, black pants and black tie,” noting that he “stared straight ahead as he walked into the courthouse flanked by men who appeared to be his attorneys.”

Prosecutors told the outlet that if convicted, Jackson could face up to seven years in prison on the felony charge and an additional six months on the misdemeanor.

The case stems from an incident that took place in August at a KnokX Pro event in California. During what was reportedly a planned segment, Jackson entered the ring and delivered a slam to independent wrestler Syko Stu. However, the moment went off-script when Jackson continued the assault, landing more than 20 legitimate strikes to Stu’s head after knocking him unconscious.

The brutal attack was said to have left Stu with significant injuries, prompting an internal investigation by the promotion and the eventual involvement of local authorities.

Jackson, who had been training and occasionally appearing in wrestling circles over the past year, has not commented publicly on the incident.

A preliminary hearing is expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks.