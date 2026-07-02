Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has officially begun serving his jail sentence stemming from the infamous assault at a KNOKX Pro Wrestling event in 2025.

According to records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson was taken into custody on Wednesday following a court hearing. The incarceration is part of a plea agreement reached with prosecutors in connection with the August 2025 incident that saw Jackson enter the ring and legitimately attack independent wrestler Stewart Smith, better known as Syko Stu.

The altercation resulted in Smith being knocked unconscious, with Jackson continuing to strike him after he was down. Jackson was arrested in Los Angeles on September 18, 2025.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old pleaded no contest to one felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury and also admitted to enhancements involving the personal infliction of great bodily injury and engaging in violent conduct.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Jackson will serve 90 days in Los Angeles County Jail, pay $81,703.38 in restitution to Smith, and complete two years of probation.

The fallout from the incident also impacted the promotion itself, as WWE removed KNOKX Pro Wrestling from its WWE ID program in the aftermath of the assault.