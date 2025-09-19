Serious legal trouble has emerged for Raja Jackson following a violent incident at a recent KnokX Pro Wrestling show.

TMZ.com is reporting that Jackson, son of MMA legend and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was arrested and booked on a felony charge stemming from his role in an August altercation with fellow wrestler Syko Stu at the KnokX Experience show.

The specific charge has not been disclosed.

The incident occurred during a planned spot that escalated out of control. Jackson entered the ring, slammed Stu to the mat, and legitimately knocked him unconscious. He then continued the attack, landing more than 20 real strikes to Stu’s head before the situation was stopped.

Records show Jackson remains behind bars as of this writing, being held on a $50,000 bond.

Stu sustained multiple injuries from the assault, including a fractured maxilla bone. He was hospitalized but has since been released and is currently recovering.

Professional Wrestlers be careful who trust No one is watching out for you pic.twitter.com/KNF4Z9kRjE — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) August 24, 2025

Raja Jackson CLEARLY shakes SycoStu’s hand before the brutal assault. “I apologise” “I appreciate it” pic.twitter.com/3UYfIJyF27 — TheFightVaults (@FightVaults) August 24, 2025

Footage shows that the attack was premeditated. He was told it was supposed to be a staged incident, but he kept insisting that he was actually going to hit him. pic.twitter.com/qJZXB0T41C — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) August 25, 2025

Rampage Jackson’s son disrupted a pro wrestling match to beat up a man who had picked on him earlier in the day 👀 pic.twitter.com/75oq1R261C — talk of the town🪐  (@topclip79) August 24, 2025

Behind the scenes footage of staff trying to get the wrestler Syko Stu to regain consciousness pic.twitter.com/E6d6GlzTiK — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) August 24, 2025

The pro wrestler Raja Jackson attacked was a former Army veteran suffering from PTSD and relied on pro wrestling as a way to escape his personal struggles

pic.twitter.com/C9RKVZNLFU — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 24, 2025

Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd.. Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 25, 2025

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025