UK pro wrestling veteran Rampage Brown is coming to WWE NXT UK.

Below is a new “coming soon” vignette for Brown. The promo features praise from Pete Dunne, Johnny Moss, Ashton Smith and others.

The 37 year old Brown, who stands 6 foot 1 and 235 pounds, recently signed with WWE and reported to the UK Performance Center in London, England this past week.

Brown previously appeared on WWE TV during the ECW episode on November 11, 2008. Billed by his real name of Oliver Biney, he lost a squash match to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry that night. Brown then worked the Florida Championship Wrestling WWE developmental territory in 2011. He worked FCW under the name Monty Lynch, but was released that same year in July.

The UK veteran from Leeds also appeared on season two of TNA’s British Boot Camp in 2014. He made it to the final three of that competition but was eliminated.

Brown has held several titles in the UK and has worked for numerous promotions, including PROGRESS Wrestling, RevPro, Preston City, World of Sport, WCPW, and ICW, among others. He is a one-time PROGRESS Champion, a one-time PROGRESS Atlas Champion, a one-time World of Sport Champion, a one-time PCW Tag Team Champion with Tyson T-Bone of NXT UK, and a one-time ICW Tag Team Champion with Ashton Smith of NXT UK.

Brown has worked with several familiar faces from Europe, including Noam Dar, Dave Mastiff and Aleister Black, among other. Black recently re-tweeted the “coming soon” tweet from NXT UK.

As seen below, WWE recently posted a clip of Black vs. Brown from a PROGRESS Wrestling event, which can be viewed in the indie section on the WWE Network. You can also see a clip from FCW with Brown, as Monty Lynch, taking on Husky Harris (“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt).

